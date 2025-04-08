iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.68 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 37925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,060,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

