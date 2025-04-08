Analyzing Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -14.82% -13.67% -4.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) $34.83 million 0.50 N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.35 billion 0.36 -$281.20 million ($0.30) -2.46

This table compares Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and Curaleaf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) 0 0 1 1 3.50 Curaleaf 0 1 1 1 3.00

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 392.61%. Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 746.08%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting).

Summary

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) beats Curaleaf on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

