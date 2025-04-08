Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 12504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

