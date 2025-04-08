Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 611536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

