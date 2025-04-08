Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 2447247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

