Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 590167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,192,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

