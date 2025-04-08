Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.66 and last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 227556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,782,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lear by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,566,000 after acquiring an additional 283,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lear by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,918 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

