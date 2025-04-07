Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 928798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

