Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.29 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 101245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Agilysys Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $997,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,576 shares in the company, valued at $35,981,196.48. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,563 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

