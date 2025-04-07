Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.82 and last traded at $55.56. Approximately 5,796,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,930,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,813 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Altria Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.