Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $42.93. 6,639,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 5,338,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other Tempus AI news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,447.56. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220. This represents a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,601,969 shares of company stock valued at $317,330,782.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

