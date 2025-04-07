NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 35,386,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 56,005,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 263,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 589,082 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

