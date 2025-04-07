Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 8,562,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 3,850,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Ares Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

