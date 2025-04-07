Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 286,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,551. The company has a market cap of $810.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

