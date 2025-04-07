22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

22nd Century Group Stock Up 4.8 %

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 115,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,096. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $369.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

