22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.
22nd Century Group Stock Up 4.8 %
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
