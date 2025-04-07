National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NFG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -522.64 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13,154.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130,621 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84,860 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $4,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

