Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SUP stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 198,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,649. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 128,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

