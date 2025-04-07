CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $341.77 and last traded at $324.09. 3,046,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,932,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.63.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 636.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.89.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,613,716.87. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

