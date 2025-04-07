Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $333.50 and last traded at $344.04. Approximately 2,175,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,453,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.21 and a 200 day moving average of $398.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

