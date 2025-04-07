Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $252.60 and last traded at $276.22. Approximately 11,539,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,825,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Strategy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.64.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Strategy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

