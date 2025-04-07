SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 38,492,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 45,505,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 154.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 56,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.