Matthew W. Foehr Sells 19,382 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $38,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,796,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,472. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OmniAb Stock Performance
OABI remained flat at $2.09 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 979,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.45.
OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on OABI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
OmniAb Company Profile
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.
