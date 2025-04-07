Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 898,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 267,903 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,330,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 119,374.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,141 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,452,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,555.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 767,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 738,281 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

