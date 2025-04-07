Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 898,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 267,903 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.41.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
