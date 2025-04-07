Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $34.81. 551,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,613,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,491,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

