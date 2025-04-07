Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 4,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
