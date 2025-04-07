Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $43.83. Approximately 4,021,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,937,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

