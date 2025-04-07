Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $43.83. Approximately 4,021,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,937,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
