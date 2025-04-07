Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 12% – What’s Next?

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. 7,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 36,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 8.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

