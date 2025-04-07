Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 44355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

