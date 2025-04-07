Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 53985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 2,760 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,892.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,814.82. This represents a 1.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. FMR LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

