Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.72 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 406498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$494.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

