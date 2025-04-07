Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.56. 715,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,466,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

KC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

