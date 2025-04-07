Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 5,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 26,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

TLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

