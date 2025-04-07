Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Shares Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $290.90 and last traded at $308.79. Approximately 325,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 259,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

