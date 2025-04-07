Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 115,207,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 83,115,035 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $8.73.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.