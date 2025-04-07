Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 115,207,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 83,115,035 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $8.73.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.