HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $12.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 9,907 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HCM
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.