HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $12.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 9,907 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCM

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.