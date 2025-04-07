CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 385,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,174% from the previous session’s volume of 30,253 shares.The stock last traded at $25.55 and had previously closed at $27.01.

CCM Global Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

Get CCM Global Equity ETF alerts:

CCM Global Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

About CCM Global Equity ETF

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCM Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCM Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.