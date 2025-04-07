Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 2,589,953 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 437.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

