iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $11.37. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 2,918,257 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
