Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $21,617.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,820.15. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $30,003.84.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 539,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,593. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.