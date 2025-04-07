biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Major Shareholder Guines Llc Buys 43,378 Shares of Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc purchased 43,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $136,640.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,107,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,159.05. This represents a 1.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Guines Llc acquired 7,321 shares of biote stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.04.

On Monday, March 31st, Guines Llc bought 106,000 shares of biote stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $351,920.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc purchased 100 shares of biote stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $374.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Guines Llc acquired 750,000 shares of biote stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of BTMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 218,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,100. The company has a market cap of $177.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. biote Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of biote by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in biote in the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in biote by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in biote by 24.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in biote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

