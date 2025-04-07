iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $264.17 and last traded at $264.80, with a volume of 162110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.41.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.