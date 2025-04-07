iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $264.17 and last traded at $264.80, with a volume of 162110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.