Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$22.76 and last traded at C$22.96, with a volume of 14490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.02.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENGH. CIBC dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3,800.00 to C$3,300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 71.32%.
Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.
