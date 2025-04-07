Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.72, with a volume of 163507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.44.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.68.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
