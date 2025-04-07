Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.59 and last traded at C$35.34, with a volume of 41109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.10, for a total value of C$126,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Lynn Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.35, for a total value of C$110,884.50. Insiders sold 7,969 shares of company stock valued at $344,424 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

