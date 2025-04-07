Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Buys 100,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$69,870.00.

Shares of CVE:RML traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.65. 95,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

