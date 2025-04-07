Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.23-6.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.28 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $13.51. 6,138,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,079. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

