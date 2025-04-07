Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.32 and last traded at $173.77, with a volume of 46468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.