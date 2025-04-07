Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.32 and last traded at $173.77, with a volume of 46468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.07.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.