Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.25 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 67501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

