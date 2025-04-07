Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.25 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 67501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
