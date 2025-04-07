Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.97 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 33580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3904 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,231,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,474,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,545,000 after buying an additional 92,221 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,467,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,981,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

