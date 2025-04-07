Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.97 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 33580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3904 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.