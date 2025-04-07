iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.66 and last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 61832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.